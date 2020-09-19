Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Wide Receivers

0 of 7

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

After only one week of the 2020 season, the debate over the NFL's best receiver has shifted.

Some of the league's best receivers have gone to new teams, while others have gotten new quarterbacks or are playing alongside other offensive weapons who can take some of the pressure off of them. DeAndre Hopkins erupted in his Arizona Cardinals debut with 14 catches for 151 yards, while Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams also topped the 150-yard mark.

What makes the NFL's best receivers truly elite? Physical ability and talent are a huge factor, but it's also important for these players to have a specialization that allows them to dominate, whether it's making contested catches, running precise routes or being a deep threat.

Production also plays a role, but in some circumstances, a receiver's ability to elevate the talent around him is just as important. A strong connection with their quarterback also helps.

Sorting through the NFL's best receivers is no easy task, but based on the criteria above, let's go through the cream of the crop.