Conor McGregor Denies Attempted Sexual Assault Allegations in Reported Post

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor responded to the latest allegations of sexual assault against him with a profanity-laden post on Facebook, according to TMZ Sports:

"Try set me up all yous f--king want over and over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls--t WhatsApp group s--t. You f--king name it. Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings. I know my character!

"God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f--king ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight!"

The post comes in response to accusations of attempted sexual assault against McGregor in Corsica, per TMZ. He was taken into police custody and questioned but was not charged.

AFP news in France reported there was a complaint from September 10 "denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition."

"Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct," a representative said in a statement to TMZ.

McGregor had also been accused of sexual assault two other times in the past few years, both allegedly occurring in his home country of Ireland. The 32-year-old referenced these allegations as well in his social media post.

"All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f--king way!" he said.

Once a UFC champion in two different divisions, McGregor has only competed in two MMA fights since 2016. He defeated Donald Cerrone by first-round knockout in January before announcing his retirement from the sport in June.