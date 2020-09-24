Every NBA Team's Best Playoff Memory of the 2000s

0 of 30

MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

Though only five franchises won NBA titles during the 2000s, all 30 teams made the playoffs at least once. Many of them advanced beyond the first round, writing new chapters in their franchise history books and creating lasting memories for their respective fanbases.

With that final point in mind, we're taking a look at each team's best playoff memory from the 2000s today.

We examined the 2010s through this lens earlier this week, and though the 2000s weren't as strong in the NBA as their immediate successor, there are still plenty of moments worth recalling and discussing.

The guidelines here are the same as they were last time. If your personal favorite memory wasn't chosen, that doesn't mean it isn't worthy. The subjectivity of this exercise is unavoidable.

Have some fun going down memory lane once more.