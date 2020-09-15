Fantasy Alert: Eagles' DeSean Jackson Is Expected to See Increased Playing Time

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hinted at a larger role for DeSean Jackson for the team's Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

"Obviously, he's a big part of the offense, but at the same time, we want to make [sure] that he's a guy that's healthy and fresh for us down the long haul here," Pederson told reporters Monday. "And, I think, each week, I would expect his rep count to increase as we go."

Jackson had two receptions for 46 receptions on seven targets in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team. According to Pro Football Reference, he was on the field for 54 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps.

A core muscle injury limited the three-time Pro Bowler to three appearances in 2019, but tight end Zach Ertz said Sept. 10 that "he's still as explosive as he's ever been."

Even assuming Jackson remains a threat to stretch the field, Sunday might be a harsh dose of reality with regard to his fantasy value. Dallas Goedert is poised to take another step forward in his third season, and the Eagles spent a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor. Ertz isn't going anywhere, either.

Jackson's reputation warrants a roster spot in standard leagues, but starting him as a WR2 or flex would be risky until there's more clarity about his place in the Eagles' passing game.