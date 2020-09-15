Sasha Banks Comments on Appearing in New Trailer for 'The Mandalorian'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared Tuesday in the Season 2 trailer for the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.



A cloak-clad Banks can be seen briefly at the 49-second mark of the trailer:

The Boss had the following to say on Twitter regarding her involvement in the trailer and the series:

The Mandalorian debuted to great fanfare on Disney+ last year, and its second season is among the most highly anticipated releases in television currently. The Mandalorian Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

The Mandalorian is part of the Stars Wars franchise and it focuses on bounty hunter Din Djarin, as well as "The Child," who is affectionately called "Baby Yoda" by many.

In the first season of The Mandalorian, a bounty was placed on The Child, but Djarin protected it from other bounty hunters.

Banks has showed off her acting chops in WWE ever since making her NXT debut in 2012 and then getting called up to the main roster in 2015, but The Mandalorian is her first major acting role outside of professional wrestling.

At 28 years old, she is already one of the most accomplished female wrestlers in WWE history, as she has held the NXT Women's Championship once, the Raw Women's Championship five times and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Two weeks ago, The Boss was betrayed by her longtime friend Bayley, who attacked her after they lost a WWE women's tag title match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on SmackDown.

Banks was the victim of a brutal beatdown that ended with Bayley stomping on a steel chair while it was around The Boss' neck.

Banks is scheduled to speak on Friday's episode of SmackDown for the first time since Bayley turned on her. All signs point toward Banks feuding with Bayley and potentially winning the SmackDown women's title in the near future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).