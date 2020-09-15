Jerry Jones: Cowboys Aren't Targeting Earl Thomas, Clay Matthews, Delanie Walker

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he doesn't expect the team to target a free agent like tight end Delanie Walker, safety Earl Thomas or linebacker Clay Matthews after an injury-riddled Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan Radio in Dallas whether he expects a "busy week" in terms of free-agent signings, including potentially one of those marquee names, before the Cowboys host their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

"No, I don't," he said. "I think we'll address it from within more than likely."

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and tight end Blake Jarwin were among the Dallas players to leave Sunday's game because of injury.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Vander Esch is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after suffering a broken collarbone that required surgery. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Jarwin will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

It doesn't sound like Jones, who also serves as the team's general manager, will attempt to fill those voids with a high-profile veteran, though.

Along with the loss of Vander Esch, the Cowboys defense as a whole struggled while allowing the Rams to rack up 422 total yards and dominate time of possession (35:38 to 24:22). L.A. converted 10 of its 18 attempts on third and fourth down.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In turn, it's no surprise names like Matthews and Thomas pop up as potential impact additions to a unit that finished 25th in the NFL with just 17 takeaways in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Dallas offense went only four-of-15 on third and fourth down, and it converted just two of its four trips into the red zone into points.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. had an overall solid day with 380 yards and no turnovers, but an inability to convert in those key situations was the difference in a three-point loss.

The Cowboys will promote from within—Blake Bell and Dalton Schultz should both see more snaps at tight end, while Joe Thomas will likely start at linebacker—but another loss to the Falcons in Week 2 could lead Jones to reconsider his stance about seeking help on the free-agent market.