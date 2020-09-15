Sean McVay: NFL's Mask Warning 'Directed at Me' Because of Cowboys vs. Rams

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Anyone who watched HBO's Hard Knocks saw Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay wear a mask during training camp and even bring out a face shield at one point.

However, he did nothing of the sort during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I figured that memo was directed at me," McVay told reporters of a Monday memo the NFL sent to teams reinforcing that coaches must wear face coverings on the sidelines during games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN explained McVay primarily wore his mask under his chin during the game.

"I've been getting blasted all day about it, so I just love it," McVay said. "I will do better."

Thiry noted the NFL has protocols in place calling for anyone on the sidelines outside of players to cover their noses and mouths with masks during games this year.

McVay will have an opportunity to "do better" in Week 2 when the Rams face the Philadelphia Eagles.