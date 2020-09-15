US Open Field 2020: Predictions and Vegas Betting Odds for Notable Sleepers

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Golf fans have been rewarded with some incredible drama from some of the top stars heading into the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Last month's PGA Championship had its share of twists and turns before Collin Morikawa put his stamp on the tournament with a miraculous eagle on the par-4 16th hole after driving the green.

Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson provided more thrills at the BMW Championship at the end of August. The top two players in the world traded unbelievable putts in one of the most stunning finishes of the year, and one with major ramifications for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Johnson would later withstand another run from Rahm in these playoffs, hanging on to win the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career.

Needless to say, the best players on the planet are feeling pretty dialed in heading into the second major championship. However, it is possible a sleeping giant could emerge as the U.S. Open champion.

Last year's sleeping giant was Gary Woodland, who took the lead on Friday and never looked back, holding off a late push from two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Is there another underdog who can come out on top at Winged Foot? Here are the betting odds for this year's championship, as well as the top sleepers to watch later this week.

U.S. Open Betting Odds

Dustin Johnson (+850)

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Rory McIlroy (+1800)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2800)

Webb Simpson (+2800)

Top Sleepers to Watch

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Fleetwood almost seems due to break through and win a major at this point.

The Englishman nearly climbed to the top of the leaderboard with a 63 in the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open, tied for the second-lowest score in major championship history. Fleetwood then finished 12th at The Open Championship at Carnoustie later that year, and also finished second at last year's Open Championship.

Fleetwood might have been in contention at TPC Harding Park last month if not for a 73 on Sunday. He fired a 64 in Round 2, proving once again he is capable of going low on some of the most difficult golf courses in the world.

The 29-year-old is +650 to finish in the top five and +350 to Top-10. But given his typically strong performance in majors, he seems like a pretty good bet to play well this week.

Tiger Woods (+4500)

It might seem strange to think of the 2019 Masters champion as a sleeper, yet he is a pretty overwhelming underdog after a fairly underwhelming 2019-20 season.

Woods started his year on a high note after winning the ZOZO Championship in October, but it has been all downhill since he finished in a tie for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Tiger has not finished inside the top-35 in his last four outings. In fact, he struggled just to make the cut at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship. Woods has played a lighter schedule to alleviate the pressure on his back, but it has not seemed to help him find a rhythm.

Although Woods is still capable of playing as well as anyone in the world, his driving distance and accuracy are both lower than expected, and the later is particularly concerning. Tiger needs to hit fairways given he simply can not make the same kind of passes at the ball he used to, especially at a course that will play close to 7,500 yards.

Woods might have some more thrills in store. But he has not been in good form this year, and bettors might look to avoid him on a long and difficult golf course this week.

Paul Casey (+6000)

Casey has been about as unpredictable as any player on tour this year.

The veteran finished second at the PGA Championship after a final-round 66, but he followed that sensational week by failing to crack the top-30 in each of his next two appearances.

However, Casey built some momentum with another strong final round at the BMW Championship, and he actually has surprising length. The Englishman ranks 23rd in driving distance and 15th in strokes gained off the tee. Casey also ranks ninth in strokes gained in approach.

The question will be whether Casey can get hot with the putter. He ranks 165th in strokes gained putting, and has converted under 10 percent of all attempts between 15 and 20 feet.

Casey will need to roll the rock better this week, but he could be in contention if he starts making putts. He also has intriguing odds as a +1000 favorite to top-5 and a +500 favorite to top-10 this week.

All stats obtained via PGATour.com, unless otherwise noted.