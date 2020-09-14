Sky's Courtney Vandersloot Becomes 1st WNBA Player to Average 10 APG

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Courtney Vandersloot's dominance as a playmaker is such that the Chicago Sky star has been reduced to chasing her own records.

During the 2020 WNBA season, Vandersloot became the first player in league history to average 10 assists per game:

For those not keeping track, the 31-year-old also set the single-game assist mark on Aug. 31 when she dished out 18 dimes against the Indiana Fever.

Vandersloot also occupies the top four spots for the highest assist average and sits first and second in the single-season assists chart. She has a shot at besting Sue Bird's all-time mark (2,888 and counting), but still has a lot of work to do with 1,903 assists to her name.

The WNBA playoffs will be Vandersloot's more pressing concern right now. The sixth-seeded Sky play the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, and the No. 3 Los Angeles Sparks await in the second round on Thursday should Chicago advance.