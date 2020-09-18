Watch Albert Pujols Pass Willie Mays for 5th on MLB's All-Time Home Run List

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Add another milestone to the excellent career of Albert Pujols.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger hit his 661st home run Friday against the Texas Rangers, passing Hall of Famer Willie Mays on the all-time list. He now trails just Alex Rodriguez (696), Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762), though Rodriguez's admission to steroid use and the allegations of steroid use surrounding Bonds will leave asterisks next to their names for some baseball fans.

While Pujols has not been completely immune to steroid allegations in his career, he's never tested positive and is generally regarded as one of the best players, and hitters, of his generation. He'll be an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer given his three MVP awards (he also finished in the top five in voting an additional eight times), 10 All-Star Game selections, two titles, six Silver Slugger awards and two Golden Glove awards.

Pujols' consistency has been nothing short of incredible. While age has caught up to him in recent years, he bashed at least 30 homers 14 times in his career and at least 40 homers seven times. Among his other benchmarks, he's also surpassed 3,000 hits, 2,000 RBI and continues to toy with being a lifetime .300 hitter (currently .299).

Mays has been rooting for Pujols to catch him. According to ESPN, Mays texted him in late August, "It's your time now. Go get it."

Pujols' secret, however, is that he never swings for the fences.

"You go out there and try to put a good swing," he said when he tied Mays' mark. "Every 660 that I have now, that's what I try to do every time."

And for now, he's not worrying about the baseball resume he's compiled. He'll focus on that when he retires.

"Because that's when I'm going to have plenty of time to look at what I've done," he said. "I know my place in history. I know that because friends and family are always talking to me. I try not to get caught up too much in numbers or records or who's next."

What's next would be Rodriguez, though it seems unlikely the 40-year-old Pujols will get there. Regardless, Cooperstown awaits.