Cowboys' Blake Jarwin to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, Ruled Out for Season

LM Otero/Associated Press

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones confirmed in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that tight end Blake Jarwin will have surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered on a non-contact play during the team's Week 1 loss to the Rams.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jarwin is expected to make a full recovery for 2021. But the timing could hardly have been worse for the 26-year-old, who was poised to take over at tight end after playing in the shadow of Jason Witten, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Jarwin, who signed a three-year, $24.5 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason, made a 12-yard catch before he left the game in the first half.

Last season, the Oklahoma State product collected 365 yards on 31 catches with three touchdowns. That was similar to his 2018, when he debuted as a full-time player with Dallas after spending his rookie year on the practice squad and posted 27 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

On Sunday, the Cowboys looked to Dalton Schultz to fill in the hole left by Jarwin's departure. The 24-year-old, who the Cowboys drafted out of Stanford in the fourth round in 2018, had an 11-yard catch in four targets. Schultz joins veteran Blake Bell, who signed with Dallas from Kansas City in March, and Sean McKeon, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan this year, as the only other rostered tight ends.

Bell, who played quarterback for Oklahoma, is an NFL journeyman who has played for San Francisco, Minnesota and Jacksonville in addition to Kansas City through his five years in the league. He has never finished with more than 167 receiving yards in a single season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Suffice to say it will be tough for Dallas to find a replacement for Jarwin this fall.