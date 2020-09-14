Lewis Hamilton Being Investigated for Wearing Breonna Taylor Shirt at F1 Race

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is reportedly being investigated by the sport after wearing a shirt paying tribute to Breonna Taylor at the Tuscan Grand Prix this weekend, per TMZ Sports.

Hamilton's shirt featured a picture of Taylor and had "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" written on the front and "Say her name" inscribed on the back.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

