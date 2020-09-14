Bucks Rumors: Details Leak of Giannis' 3-Hour Meeting with Governor Marc Lasry

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly held a three-hour lunch with Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry on Friday to discuss the future of the organization, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two spoke about ways to improve the roster going into 2020-21, and Lasry confirmed the Bucks would spend into the luxury tax if needed. The two will reportedly speak again after the star returns from vacation.

Antetokounmpo has one year remaining on his contract, and there are questions about his future with the team after the Bucks suffered a second-round loss to the Miami Heat. It was the second straight season Milwaukee had the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but failed to reach the NBA Finals.

Despite the disappointment, Antetokounmpo indicated he would not request a trade.

"It's not happening. That's not happening," he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season."

Milwaukee returns much of the rotation going into next season, including Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and George Hill. Their salaries could make it difficult to upgrade the roster, but Haynes reported the Bucks "are expected to be one of the busiest teams this offseason."

Antetokounmpo is eligible for a five-year, $254 million supermax extension this offseason, but the meeting with Lasry was likely necessary to provide assurances about the direction of the Bucks.

If the 25-year-old does decide to leave, numerous teams will hope to sign a player who already has one MVP award and is a favorite to win a second this season. The forward averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists and won the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Danny Leroux of The Athletic reported the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks could all be options for Giannis in free agency, while the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics could be potential destinations through trades.