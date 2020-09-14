Mitchell Trubisky Says 'I Do Catch a Lot of Crap' After Bears' Win vs. Lions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky is not immune to outside noise. In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, the Chicago Bears quarterback acknowledged he feels he gets a "lot of crap" for his performance.

"It's crazy," Trubisky said Sunday. "I do catch a lot of crap. But like Coach says, you've got to enjoy the wins in the NFL, and I'm going to. This was a special day. I'm thankful for what I have in life, especially now, with COVID-19 and social injustice everywhere. I'm really grateful just to be playing football right now.

"The game's made me a better man, a better person. It's made me tougher. It's why I never gave up today."

Trubisky threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns, with all the TDs in the fourth quarter, to lead the Bears to a 27-23 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

The performance was far from perfect. Trubisky struggled so mightily through the first three quarters to the point you could practically hear the calls for Nick Foles inside the stadium from Chicago. The game was played in Detroit.

One strong quarter will do little to undo the sour taste left in the mouths of Bears fans from last season, as Trubisky struggled while Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson (their could-have-been quarterbacks) ascended to further superstardom.

The Bears don't need Trubisky to be Mahomes or Watson to be competitive—just to be competent. He was a little better than that Sunday, and the Bears walked away from Week 1 keeping pace in perhaps the best division in football.

They'll just hope for a little better in quarters one through three next week in the team's home opener versus the New York Giants.