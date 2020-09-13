Saints' Cameron Jordan Takes Shot at Bucs After Playing Without Fans in Week 1

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't enough for New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

He had to get in a shot at the team's fans as well.

"It felt like we were at a Tampa Bay game," he said about the lack of fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic.

Winning against an NFC South foe is also business as usual for the Saints, who are looking for a fourth straight division title.

They will likely have to go through Tom Brady's Buccaneers to do it and got off to an excellent start Sunday by picking off the all-time great twice, the second of which Janoris Jenkins returned for a touchdown.

That the Saints looked like Super Bowl contenders all while Michael Thomas had 17 receiving yards and Alvin Kamara had 16 rushing yards is certainly concerning for Tampa Bay and the rest of the division.

Likely more concerning than cheap shots at Buccaneers fans.