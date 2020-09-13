Ezekiel Elliott Shows off 'Feed Me' Tattoo After TD in Cowboys vs. Rams

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was the first one to find the end zone for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, and he had the perfect tattoo for the situation.

After catching a swing pass from Dak Prescott and juking past seemingly half of the Los Angeles Rams defense for the touchdown, Elliott showed off a tattoo on his stomach that said "feed me." The Ohio State product notably celebrates scores and big plays by pretending to spoon food into his mouth.

Jon Machota of The Athletic noted linebacker Sean Lee appeared on ESPN's NFL Countdown and said, "His 'Feed me' celebration is something that inspires all of us. When he starts to get going, our entire team starts to get going."

Fortunately for Dallas, Elliott gets going a lot.

He led the league in rushing yards in two of his first four seasons in the league and is already a three-time Pro Bowler.

If Sunday's start was any indication, he has another big season in store with plenty of chances for the Cowboys to feed him the ball.