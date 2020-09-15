6 Moves the Green Bay Packers Can Make to Improve Defense

0 of 6

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers offense answered plenty of questions during the team's Week 1 43-34 thumping of the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, Aaron Jones ran for 66 yards and a score, and Davante Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers outgained their NFC North rivals 522-382.

But the positive vibes don't extend to the defense, outside of Jaire Alexander's interception and safety. The unit allowed 24 fourth-quarter points while the Vikings got predictable in catch-up mode, in total surrendering 34 points as Kirk Cousins threw for 259 yards and two scores and Vikings rushers gained 134 yards with two touchdowns for an average of 6.1 yards per carry.

Three Vikings targets caught at least three passes, and Adam Thielen erupted for six catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns. The Mike Pettine-coordinated unit won't always have a complementary offense dropping 40-plus on a Vikings defense that lost multiple starting corners and a star pass-rusher this offseason on top of another pass-rusher, Danielle Hunter, who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

With apparent weaknesses and injuries (Kenny Clark) already, here are a few ways the Packers can improve the defense quickly.