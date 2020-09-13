DeAndre Hopkins After Dominant Cardinals Debut: 'This What Y'all Wanted to See'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins didn't disappoint in his Arizona Cardinals debut with 14 catches for 151 yards.

The four-time Pro Bowler set a personal best in receptions while hitting 150-plus receiving yards for the eighth time in his career.

Hopkins had a succinct postgame reaction on social media:

Prior to the start of the season, the Cardinals handed Hopkins a two-year, $54.5 million extension, locking him in as Kyler Murray's No. 1 target for the foreseeable future. That looks like a wise investment based on his production Sunday.

Just as important, Arizona was a 24-20 winner over the San Francisco 49ers. The team had to wait until Week 5 to collect its first victory in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

If you're a Houston Texans fan, going out of your way to avoid Cardinals games might be a good idea.

