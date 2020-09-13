DeAndre Hopkins After Dominant Cardinals Debut: 'This What Y'all Wanted to See'

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins didn't disappoint in his Arizona Cardinals debut with 14 catches for 151 yards.

The four-time Pro Bowler set a personal best in receptions while hitting 150-plus receiving yards for the eighth time in his career.

Hopkins had a succinct postgame reaction on social media:

Prior to the start of the season, the Cardinals handed Hopkins a two-year, $54.5 million extension, locking him in as Kyler Murray's No. 1 target for the foreseeable future. That looks like a wise investment based on his production Sunday.

Just as important, Arizona was a 24-20 winner over the San Francisco 49ers. The team had to wait until Week 5 to collect its first victory in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

If you're a Houston Texans fan, going out of your way to avoid Cardinals games might be a good idea.