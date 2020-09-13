Video: Jon Gruden, Raiders Celebrate 1st Win Since Move to Las Vegas

Jenna CiccotelliContributor ISeptember 13, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. The excitement over the move to Las Vegas has been tempered a bit by the fact no fans will be allowed at the games because of the coronavirus. Owner Mark Davis has said he won't go to games either until his fans are allowed so the real unveiling might not come until 2021.
John Locher/Associated Press

After the first win in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Jon Gruden used his postgame speech to hand out the game ball to everybody.   

Following the 34-30 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the official Raiders account posted a locker room video to Twitter.

Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and Derek Carr hurled a touchdown pass and 239 yards as the Raiders, who led by 12 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, held on.

"We're on a mission," Gruden said. "I love you guys. Congratulations. Game balls for everybody. Learn from this." 