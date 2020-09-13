Pau Gasol, Wife Catherine Name Newborn Daughter in Honor of Gianna Bryant

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Pau Gasol and his wife, Catherine, honored Gianna Bryant by naming their newborn daughter after her.

"Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad," Gasol announced on his Instagram page.

Gasol played alongside Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2007-08 season through the 2013-14 campaign. The pair won back-to-back titles during their time together and became close friends off the court.

The big man has continued spending time with the Bryant family even after the deaths of Kobe and Gianna:

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

The Gasols honored Gianna in quite a memorable way.