Overwatch League 2020: Philadelphia Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money for Playoffs

Ben Pursell for Blizzard Entertainment

The Washington Justice's Cinderella run has ended, and the Philadelphia Fusion's redemption arc lives on. Although Carpe, Fusion's DPS, couldn't win the 2020 Overwatch League MVP, his team has survived their descent into the losers bracket and reemerged in the final four.

The Justice came into the OWL postseason as the No. 12 seed following a league decision to allow the league's worst teams into the playoffs. They subsequently beat the Nos. 11, 8, 3, 5 and 4 seeds to make it all the way into the losers bracket final, where they faced the Fusion, North America's highest-seeded team.

Unfortunately for Washington fans, the run ends there. Following a 3-1 loss to the 2019 champions, the San Francisco Shock, Philadelphia dropped into the losers bracket and made quick work of a surging and seemingly indomitable Justice squad to get back into the semifinals for a rematch against the Shock.

Here's how the week played out and the Fusion's biggest plays and possible prize money from their push back into contention.

Friday, September 11

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Atlanta Reign 0-3 Florida Mayhem

Washington Justice 3-1 Los Angeles Valiant

Saturday, September 12

New York Excelsior 3-0 Guangzhou Charge

Seoul Dynasty 2-3 Shanghai Dragons

San Francisco Shock 3-1 Philadelphia Fusion

Washington Justice 3-0 Florida Mayhem

Sunday, September 13

Seoul Dynasty 3-0 New York Excelsior

Washington Justice 0-3 Philadelphia Fusion

On the North American side of the bracket, two teams remain: San Francisco and Philadelphia, fittingly the region's top two seeds. In the Fusion's Saturday matchup against the Shock, highlights were sparse.

In that match, Philadelphia played Carpe on just one of the game's four maps, as their 2020 acquisition, Ivy, and rookie, Heesu, took the reins. But that changed against the Justice on Sunday, as Carpe played two of the team's three maps.

On the one map he didn't play, Lijiang Tower, the team's aggressive support, FunnyAstro, helmed the attack by pulling off some filthy boops as Lucio.

Although Philadelphia seems uncertain about its preferred lineups, it's good to see the team regain some momentum in the proverbial Overwatch Gulag against one of the league's hottest rosters. The postseason boasts a $4 million prize pool, and Philadelphia will be looking to maintain its Sunday form to eat a larger slice of that cake than in earlier disappointing playoff performances.