Early Match Card Predictions and Picks for WWE Survivor Series 2020

Before breaking down the possible card, some major assumptions have to be addressed.

This year has shown that even WWE's most tried-and-true staples can be messed with, so anything can happen to change Survivor Series from its usual setup.

Even without the pandemic, Survivor Series has changed its formula in the past. It's featured tournaments to crown new champions, the namesake elimination matches have been four-on-four or five-on-five—sometimes with a brand-warfare stipulation and other times with random pairings of Superstars—and even company invasions.

This year, it may be a Team WWE vs. Team Retribution angle. However, it's clear WWE has no firm idea of which wrestlers will even be in that faction, which makes it impossible to plan a card around. Even still, if that's just one match, an entirely unrelated lineup must surround it.

Ignoring Retribution, there are other elements to think about.

SummerSlam wasn't as long this year as it normally is, which is a strong indication Survivor Series won't be a seven-hour extravaganza. That means there won't be as many matches as last year.

If it follows the format of Raw vs. NXT vs. SmackDown with the brands' champions facing each other too, we don't know who will hold the titles. WWE has also yet to clarify when the next draft will happen, which will shake up the rosters in unknown ways.

Travel bans will prevent NXT UK talent from appearing alongside the NXT USA crew, so they won't be part of this set of predictions.

With all that in mind, let's roll on with an assumption we're getting a similar theme to last year's event and take it from there.