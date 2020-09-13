Zach Ertz Rumors: TE, Eagles GM Had 'Very Heated Discussion' Amid Contract Talks

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There was tension on the sidelines in Philadelphia this week as Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman engaged in a "very heated discussion" at practice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport later added the discussion included Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and "ended on a very professional tone, saying they are all in it together and that the focus would be on the field."

Ertz, who was drafted by the Eagles in 2013, has played his whole career in Philadelphia and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

On NFL GameDay, Rapoport shared a report about the situation:

"Tensions have been raised about the Zach Ertz contract situation. Remember, recently the two sides broke off extension talks and Ertz publicly wondered this week, 'Do the Eagles want him around after this year?'

"Well, it got even more interesting. I'm told late after one practice this week, Zach Ertz and general manager Howie Roseman got into it, a very heated discussion, I'm told. One that was witnessed by several players. An airing of grievances of sorts with some of that frustration coming out right into the open.

"Now, these two men are professionals, surely they can focus on their jobs, but obviously this makes Zach Ertz's future even more up in the air."

Ertz has expressed his frustration with the team as contract negotiations have come to a halt. Speaking to the media on Sept. 10, Ertz said he will play this season as if it were his last with the Eagles.

The disappointment for Ertz may be because of fellow tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce signing megadeals in San Francisco and Kansas City last month. But the roster is crowded in Philadelphia, where tight end Dallas Goedert, 25, had five touchdowns and 607 yards on 58 receptions in 15 games last season, and Ertz isn't leaving so soon.

Under his current contract, Ertz is set to make $6.6 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021.

The 29-year-old Ertz has already cemented his legacy in Philadelphia. He caught the team's lone touchdown pass in their first Super Bowl, is the team leader in single-season receptions (116 in 2018) and needs 65 receptions to become the all-time franchise leader. He finished last season ranking third among tight ends in receptions (88), fourth in yards (916) and tied for fourth with six touchdowns.