Report: All NFL Players, Coaches Pass COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Week 1 Games

Every NFL player and coach passed COVID-19 tests that were administered Saturday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The negative results mean that everyone should be able to participate in Week 1, pending a stadium health check.

Per the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol (h/t ESPN), which was finalized at the beginning of the month, players, coaches, and anyone in direct contact with the team is tested for the virus six days a week—every day except for game day. For Sunday 1 p.m. games, players receive their last test at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. For later games, the test happens at 10 a.m. the day before.

In the most recent testing data, which showed results from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, there were 44,510 tests administered to 8,349 people (2,641 players and 5,708 team personnel): one player and seven team personnel returned positive tests. The positive testing rate for this period of time across the league was 0.017 percent.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, was pleased with the league's protocols regarding travel and testing ahead of gameday, which debuted Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with a win over the Texans.

"Everything flowed very well and there was tremendous adherence to everything we put in place," Sills said, via CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. "Despite the fact that there were a lot of things different leading up to the game, and even different during the game, in no way did it affect what we saw on the field."