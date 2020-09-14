Why Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Best for Business

Why Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Best for BusinessSeptember 14, 2020
There are a ton of superb moving parts in the works for WWE right now as the collective mindshare starts to think about WrestleMania 37 next March.
And none might top the idea of a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.
McIntyre, after all, has been one of the most dominant forces in the company since he dethroned Lesnar and quietly has had a surprisingly good run as top guy, even doing so during the crowd less era. And the Beast Incarnate...hasn't really been seen since.
Given the ongoing circumstances and the state of the roster right now, it only makes sense for the two to link up again at next year's biggest event. Here's why.
The State of the Roster
The WWE roster isn't hurting per se, but right now there aren't a ton of believable threats to McIntyre's current run as champion unless the company wants to go all the way in on a Keith Lee.
Otherwise, WWE could be looking at a retread against Randy Orton or something else that just doesn't pack a similar punch to a rematch with Lesnar.
And to McIntyre's credit, he's done some amazing work in holdover feuds, making opponents look believable and great while still keeping that dominant aura about him. He's gunned through guys like Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler in superb fashion, in part where past champions have struggled.
With the current state of the roster, WWE could almost take its time building guys like Lee and give one of its top titles one of the best things possible for the main-event scene—a Lesnar appearance.
The Roman Reigns Factor
If WWE hadn't finally pulled the trigger on Roman Reigns going heel, we probably wouldn't be having this discussion at all.
Reigns was always going to come back and sit in a top feud. If it was the same old Reigns, he'd probably get locked in for a big showdown with a Lesnar or a McIntyre in ho-hum fashion.
Not anymore.
Reigns is bad and he's got a partnership with Paul Heyman. And while that might scream "inevitable feud with Lesnar" to some, in reality, Reigns acting as a top heel is the perfect way for him to work with younger talent and build the next generation. If WWE wants to go the other way, maybe someone like The Rock comes back and takes issue with his actions.
Either way, the unexpected development frees up plenty of room for a McIntyre-Lesnar rematch, which is sorely needed because to be blunt...
...McIntyre's Earned It
It's really as simple as that.
McIntyre looked downright stunning in his progression to top guy by targeting Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, then eventually dismantling him. WWE desperately needed it to work and it has. McIntyre has been an undeniable superb champion even without live reactions from fans and he's made any feud thrown at him work.
With WrestleMania positioned in March and fans already starting to return to sporting events on a cautionary basis, part of the rationale here is simply WWE giving McIntyre the moment in front of fans he so deserves.
McIntyre's big coronation as the guy who took down Lesnar happened to a muted response on a weird show at the performance center. Getting him in a big stadium in front of at least some fans and giving him that special moment is important—especially now with the way he's surprisingly carried the company through this unique era.
And even if fans aren't back...
...Fans Deserve It
Even if fans aren't at Mania itself to see McIntyre take down Lesnar again, they deserve to have it happen.
McIntyre is actually embraced by the majority of fans. He's a cool, dominant champion, not a top guy getting boos because he's so overly good-guyish. He's not doing the same things over and over in matches and feuds and frankly, it hasn't felt like he's been champion as long as he has already.
In other words, a rematch with Lesnar would mean no gimmicks, no part-timers (because it's easy to see an alternate timeline where WWE tries to hype up something silly like Tyson Fury).
And odd as it sounds when talking Lesnar...it doesn't even have to be the main event. That can go to Reigns. It can go to a women's match. Something else.
And thinking along those same lines, a fight like a rematch with McIntyre is not only natural storytelling, it's probably the only thing that ends Lesnar's hiatus from wrestling anyway. It's an extension of the excellent work he did last time by passing the torch to the next generation and would again leave the company in an even better position.
Or to summarize: A rematch just makes too much sense.