Why Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Best for Business

WWE

There are a ton of superb moving parts in the works for WWE right now as the collective mindshare starts to think about WrestleMania 37 next March.

And none might top the idea of a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre, after all, has been one of the most dominant forces in the company since he dethroned Lesnar and quietly has had a surprisingly good run as top guy, even doing so during the crowd less era. And the Beast Incarnate...hasn't really been seen since.

Given the ongoing circumstances and the state of the roster right now, it only makes sense for the two to link up again at next year's biggest event. Here's why.