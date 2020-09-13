Rockets Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy Candidate to Replace Mike D'Antoni as Head Coach

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets may wind up targeting a familiar face if they move on from Mike D'Antoni.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Rockets are interested in potentially rehiring Jeff Van Gundy if D'Antoni does not return.

Van Gundy has not coached in the NBA since being fired by the Rockets after the 2006-07 season. He compiled a 182-146 record in four seasons in Houston, making the playoffs three times but losing in the first round each time.

D'Antoni will be a free agent after failing to agree to a contract extension before this season. He said he hopes to return to the Rockets, though ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Indiana Pacers have him high on their list of coaching candidates.

D'Antoni said:

"We've got a great organization, great city, great fans, team's great. I mean, everything's good here. We'll see what happens, but I couldn't ask for a better situation. I had four years. Hopefully it keeps going, but you just never know. But everything is good on this side, for sure.

"It was fun. It's still fun. You always hate to lose. It's always a little bittersweet, but I couldn't ask for better people to work with and better players to work with. A lot of things stand out, a lot of little things, but I had a great four years, for sure."

If D'Antoni departs, Van Gundy would be an odd choice on paper.

Not only has it been nearly a decade-and-a-half since he's coached at the NBA level, but his traditionalist style is also at odds with the Rockets' roster composition. Houston went all-in on small ball, eschewing a traditional center in favor of playing 6'5" PJ Tucker in that role. The Rockets have little roster flexibility heading into next season, so it's likely they'll want someone who would buy into their philosophy.

It seems more likely the Rockets would hire a young assistant coach with whom general manager Daryl Morey has a familiarity to execute his vision.