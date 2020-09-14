Power Ranking Miro, Finn Balor and Top 25 WWE, AEW, Impact Stars for Sept. 14

0 of 10

Photo courtesy of AEW

This column requires watching a lot of wrestling. I mean, an absolutely absurd amount.

Every week I sit down and spend at least 10 hours on the couch watching men and women yell at each other and pretend to fight.

Each major show is a little different—there's the grandeur of Raw, the pure in-ring work of NXT and the weird fusion of AEW, part WWE, part independent wrestling.

But my favorite two hours of wrestling for the last several weeks has gone down on Friday nights. Watching WWE SmackDown on Fox, unlike any of the other shows, is an absolute breeze.

While Raw remains the sport's flagship program, I'll admit to having my thumb hovering over the fast forward button throughout its endless three hours. By contrast, SmackDown never feels like it overstays its welcome. It's a mix of everything WWE does well, headlined by the amazing Roman Reigns.

It's the perfect breeding ground for a list like this, an opportunity for wrestlers to show both what they can do in the ring and backstage on the stick. It's, slowly, winning people over and establishing itself as the premiere show in all of wrestling.

Of course, not all the wrestlers in our power rankings come from SmackDown. There are performers across companies and brands capable of making the sport take notice—these are the 25 who have the fans talking and are delivering magnificent moments on television.

Disagree with this list? Let's hear how you'd rank them on the app.