NBA Free Agents Ready for Career Years

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Whether the Los Angeles Lakers close the deal on their first championship since 2010 or not, Anthony Davis isn't going anywhere. He will, however, almost certainly hit free agency by opting out of the final year of his current deal and signing a new one to stay in L.A.

He fits our free-agent criteria, even if it's basically on a technicality. That's fine; the point in including him is to highlight how one of the league's best players could easily get even better in 2020-21.

Having already ascended to superstar status, Davis might seem like an odd career-year candidate. But AD will head into his age-27 year with several factors pointing to a better-than-ever season.

It's reasonable to expect the Lakers to have a more refined handle on how to best utilize him after a year of getting to know his game. Assuming LeBron James either declines or slides into more of a load-managed role in his 18th season, there will also be more opportunities for Davis to expand his influence on the offense.

Even if his role doesn't change all that much, Davis' improving shot profile indicates his overall efficiency will continue to rise. He's increased his three-point and free-throw attempt rates in each of the past three seasons.

If he swaps out a few mid-rangers for threes and takes even greater advantage of a shrinking league down low, the path to 30 points per game will be a smooth one.

This year's version of AD was as defensively dominant as any we've seen, so maybe it's not realistic to expect substantially better counting stats with all the energy he's expending on D. But his comfort level should be higher in his second year with the Lakers, he's moving into the absolute prime-production years of his career and we know for certain he can post better numbers than he did in 2019-20, which saw him log the fewest points and rebounds per-36 minutes since 2015-16.

Davis finished third in MVP voting in 2017-18, which means he'd probably have to win the award next year to validate this career-year forecast.

That seems doable.