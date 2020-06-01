Jerami Grant 'Definitely Not Leaning Towards' Picking Up Nuggets Contract Option

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant has a $9.3 million player option for the 2020-21 season, but it doesn't sound as though he'll exercise it.

During an appearance on Yahoo Sports' Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast, Grant sounded as though he was inclined to become a free agent.

"I'm definitely not leaning towards picking up the player option," he said (h/t Quenton S. Albertie of Fansided). "Like you said, I feel like I definitely outplayed the $9 million that I'm making each year right now. But at the same time... I'd love to come to a conclusion or something like that with Denver, it just depends what we discuss and negotiate when the time comes."

