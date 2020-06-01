Jerami Grant 'Definitely Not Leaning Towards' Picking Up Nuggets Contract Option

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Jerami Grant #9 of the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 05, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant has a $9.3 million player option for the 2020-21 season, but it doesn't sound as though he'll exercise it. 

During an appearance on Yahoo Sports' Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast, Grant sounded as though he was inclined to become a free agent.

"I'm definitely not leaning towards picking up the player option," he said (h/t Quenton S. Albertie of Fansided). "Like you said, I feel like I definitely outplayed the $9 million that I'm making each year right now. But at the same time... I'd love to come to a conclusion or something like that with Denver, it just depends what we discuss and negotiate when the time comes."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    UFC 250, Bayern in Bundesliga and More to Watch This Week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    UFC 250, Bayern in Bundesliga and More to Watch This Week

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Ranking the NBA's Top PGs This Season

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank the 15 best point guards for 2019-20 ✍️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Top PGs This Season

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN Award Predictions: Giannis Beats LeBron for MVP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    ESPN Award Predictions: Giannis Beats LeBron for MVP

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report