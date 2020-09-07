The Riskiest 2020 Big-Money NBA Free Agents

1 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Fred VanVleet's upcoming offseason will illustrate the difference between being valuable and being a value.

He'll be the former regardless of where he lands; the combo guard is a capable three-point shooter, top-flight competitor and scrappy on-ball defender with big-game bonafides. That plays anywhere.

If his new salary nudges up past $20 million per year, though, he'll cease to be a value.

Sometimes, third options expand their games in new locales, proving outside circumstances, not individual limitations, held them back at their previous stop. Maybe that'll be the case with VanVleet.

Several teams with money to spend need lead guards, with the New York Knicks heading up that list. That organization has a habit of spending as if cash had an expiration date, and new management might be eager to make a splash by hurling top-option money at the 26-year-old.

If we run with that hypothetical, there's a best-case scenario in which RJ Barrett improves his shooting and playmaking chops, effectively splitting facilitation and ball-handling duties with VanVleet, who's used to sharing those responsibilities with multiple teammates.

In the darker timeline, VanVleet could struggle against a level of defensive attention he's never seen before. That figures to be true with the Knicks, but it also feels likely that if FVV changes teams, he'll certainly have a worse supporting cast than the one he blossomed with in Toronto.

VanVleet brings plenty of intangibles to the table, but his 55.3 true shooting percentage only ranked 61st out of the 86 players who attempted at least 700 shots during the regular season. If his efficiency declines under the added pressure of a larger salary, inferior teammates and more consistent top-of-the-opposing-scouting-report focus (pick one, but know that all could apply), the team that adds him could have a signee making superstar money but failing to match the high-end support-piece production of his past.