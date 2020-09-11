Jayson Tatum Lifts Celtics Past Raptors, Sets Up Conference Final vs. Heat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics closed out their thrilling Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Toronto Raptors after defeating the defending NBA champions 92-87 in Game 7 on Friday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Bay Lake, Florida.

Two key defensive possessions propelled Boston to victory.

With Boston up 89-87 with under one minute remaining, Celtics guard Marcus Smart blocked Raptors forward Norman Powell on a game-tying layup attempt.

Toronto had a chance to tie the game after the Celtics' possession ended with Jayson Tatum, who led all players with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, making one of two free throws.

However, rookie Grant Williams executed a perfect defensive switch and altered Fred Van Vleet's air-balled three-point attempt.

Boston grabbed the rebound, Kemba Walker hit two free throws and Boston moved onto its third Eastern Conference Finals in four seasons with the victory.

Notable Performances

Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 29 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists

Celtics G Jaylen Brown: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals

Celtics G Marcus Smart: 16 points, 6 assists, 3 steals

Raptors G Fred VanVleet: 20 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds

Raptors G Kyle Lowry: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Raptors F Pascal Siakam: 13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

What's Next?

The Celtics will now battle the Miami Heat, who have gone 8-1 in the playoffs and took down the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The C's beat the Heat in two of their three regular-season matchups.

Boston took two prior to the league's March 11 suspension of play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Heat won 112-106 on Aug. 4 during the seeding-game portion of the schedule.

