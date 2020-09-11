Buffalo's Malik Zachery Charged in Alleged Stabbing of Canisius College Player

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Malik Zachery, a University at Buffalo basketball player, has been charged for allegedly stabbing a player from Canisius College earlier this week.

Per the Associated Press, Zachery was charged with assault and weapons possession. The alleged stabbing occurred at a church gym in a Buffalo suburb Wednesday.

"The first patrol officers to respond put a tourniquet on the wounded player's leg to control the bleeding before he was treated at a hospital, North Tonawanda Police said in a news release. The suspect had fled," according to the AP.

The report also noted that "two Buffalo colleges were playing a pickup game when a fight broke out and the unidentified player was stabbed."

Zachery, who committed to the Bulls in April, has been suspended indefinitely from the program. The junior was raised in Syracuse, New York, attended Commonwealth Academy High School in 2017 and played the last two years at Chipola College.