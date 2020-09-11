NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Dates, TV Info for Remainder of Conference Semifinals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Just like the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers opened the second round with a loss. But just like last round, that may be the only loss they suffer during this series.

On Thursday night, the Lakers took a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets, notching a 110-100 victory to move one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals. Anthony Davis led the way for Los Angeles with 29 points while LeBron James had 16 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers will have a chance to end the series in Saturday's Game 5. And it's also possible that will be the final game of the second round.

The Los Angeles Clippers have a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets and will be looking to secure a series victory in Friday's Game 5. The other action of the day is a Game 7 matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics that will send one of those teams to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The only team that has advanced to the conference finals thus far is the Miami Heat, who defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the second round, followed by a preview of Friday's action.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Sept. 11

Game 5: No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 7: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 2 Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 5: No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 3 Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday, Sept. 14

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers, TBD, ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, TBD, TNT

Friday Preview

Can Nuggets Stave Off Elimination?

On Wednesday, the Nuggets had a chance to tie up their series against the Clippers. However, Los Angeles' impressive defensive effort prevented that from happening, as it beat Denver 96-85. Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

If Los Angeles again plays strong defensively and Leonard has another dominant postseason performance, then the series could end Friday. But Denver has played some competitive games in the series (including its 110-101 win in Game 2), and it may put up a fight as it tries to stave off elimination.

The Nuggets were down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Utah Jazz before reeling off three consecutive victories to advance.

"This is a different opponent, obviously," Denver coach Michael Malone said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "Very talented, deep team but I think we do have confidence in being a resilient group and being a team that when everyone has written us off, we have found a way. But all I'm worrying about right now, to be very honest, is how to help my team, on both ends, win Game 5."

Leonard is always a top playoff performer, and last year, he led the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history while earning NBA Finals MVP honors. He's now looking to also lead the Clippers to uncharted territory.

Los Angeles has never reached the Western Conference Finals. But that could change with one more win Friday.

Who Earns Second Spot in Eastern Conference Finals?

While the Heat wait, the Raptors and Celtics have been putting on a thrilling series. And just when it seems like Boston is getting close to advancing, Toronto has found a way to stay in it.

The Celtics won Games 1 and 2, then the Raptors bounced back with victories in Games 3 and 4. Boston took control with a win in Game 5. And then, Toronto notched a double-overtime victory in Game 6, winning 125-122 to force a winner-take-all Game 7.

"Game 7 to go to the Eastern Conference Finals," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "All you can ask for is a chance."

Toronto may have more than just a chance. The Raptors have been one of the best teams all year, going 53-19 in the regular season before sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the playoffs. And despite quickly facing adversity in the second round, they continue to show their resiliency.

Boston is a strong team, too. It also swept its first-round opponent (the Philadelphia 76ers) and has shown throughout the second round that it's capable of taking down the reigning NBA champions.

It's possible that Game 7 between the Raptors and Celtics could be a lot like Game 6, as an exciting finish may be on the horizon.