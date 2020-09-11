Listen: Damian Lillard, Snoop Dogg Drop New Track 'Kobe' Honoring Kobe Bryant

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, otherwise known as musical artist Dame D.O.L.L.A, dropped a track Friday at midnight ET honoring the memory of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his second-eldest daughter, Gianna.

Per the description on Lillard's official YouTube page, "Kobe!" is Lillard's response to being named NBA2K21's Current Gen cover athlete alongside Bryant on the legends cover, which was renamed the "Mamba Forever Edition" in his honor.

Ayo N Keyz produced the track, which features Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano.

Lillard's access to the 2K soundtrack enabled him to create his own track, and he then released it on streaming platforms after games gave good reviews.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash with seven others on Sunday, Jan. 26 en route to a basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

Tributes have poured in from many current and former athletes and others ever since, with Lillard's track being the latest.