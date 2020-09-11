Cowboys Play-by-Play Announcer Says New Coaching Staff Has Brought New Energy

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

After parts of 10 seasons under Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to rally behind new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Play-by-play announcer Brad Sham believes the offseason change could be beneficial heading into 2020.

"The coaching staff change seems to have infused some energy into the place and into the team," Sham told NFL Now (via Yahoo Sports).

He added that the players like McCarthy and are responding well to the new staff.

The Cowboys moved on from Garrett after finishing 2019 with a disappointing 8-8 record despite having the No. 1 offense in the NFL in total yards and a top-10 defensive unit. Garrett had a 85-67 regular-season record during his tenure in Dallas, but it included just three trips to the playoffs.

Though the team has had some loaded rosters over the past two decades, it hasn't reached the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 campaign.

Adding McCarthy could help the Cowboys get there. His resume includes a Super Bowl title and nine trips to the playoffs in 13 years with the Green Bay Packers.

This team has all the ingredients to be a Super Bowl contender, including a reliable quarterback in Dak Prescott, an elite offensive line and tons of offensive weapons between Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb.

Even after losing defensive talent to free agency, the Cowboys still have impact players such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

A new coach could be all that is needed to get the most out of the roster.