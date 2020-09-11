Dallas Goedert Is the Reason Eagles Can Play Hardball with Zach Ertz

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Negotiations have gotten tense between the Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz, and there's at least one reason why the two sides are having trouble finalizing a deal.

His name is Dallas Goedert.

As contract extensions are being handed out left and right in the NFL, Ertz finds himself struggling to get the major payday he's been hoping for. The 29-year-old hasn't been shy about sharing his feelings.

"It's been frustrating at times. It's been difficult," Ertz told reporters Thursday. "I've said all along I want to be here for the long run. I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual."

Meanwhile, tight ends around the league are resetting the market. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million extension, while San Francisco's George Kittle landed a $75 million deal over five years.

Given the situation, Ertz has every right to be frustrated. He's stayed healthy most of his career in Philadelphia, made the Pro Bowl three times, won a Super Bowl and even broken the record for receptions by a tight end in a season with 116 in 2018.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Unfortunately for Ertz, teams aren't always willing to shell out for tight ends, and the Eagles already have their plan B at the position with Goedert. A second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, Goedert has had a productive two years with the Eagles, catching 91 passes for 941 yards and nine touchdowns.

Goedert demonstrated his value in a big way last season. With the Eagles decimated by injuries at wide receiver, he stepped into a bigger role in the passing game, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns. At 6'5" and 256 pounds, Goedert presents a serious matchup problem for defenses in the passing game.

A young tight end with a productive first two seasons gives the Eagles a ton of leverage in negotiations with Ertz. While the Super Bowl champion may think he has the same market value as a player like Kelce or Kittle, that kind of cap hit could be hard for general manager Howie Roseman to justify when there's another capable tight end on the roster.

Philadelphia's cap situation doesn't make things any easier. According to Over the Cap, the Eagles are projected to sit a ridiculous $64 million over the salary cap in 2021. Obviously, the team will make the necessary cuts and transactions to get under the cap, but that will be harder if they are paying Ertz more than $10 million a year.

That being said, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson values the advantages of having two starting-caliber tight ends on the roster and what that can do for his offense.

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

"I love having the two tight ends," Pederson said in an August press conference. "I grew up with two tight ends in this sort of West Coast offense when I was in Green Bay, and it's something that we're blessed to have these two guys in our system, and we'll continue to explore opportunities for both of them on the field at the same time."

Regardless, Goedert's presence will make it hard for Ertz to get the contract extension he's looking for before his current deal expires after 2021, at least at the value of the other superstar tight end contracts this offseason. The age difference is also worth noting; Goedert is four years younger than Ertz and also has two seasons left on his rookie deal.

That contract has a combined cap hit of $3.3 million over the next two seasons, while Ertz's cap hit across those seasons is nearly $25 million, per Spotrac. Goedert will likely be negotiating for a more manageable contract extension before his rookie deal expires, which makes sense financially for a team that faces a lot of tough decisions to get under the cap after this season.

Ertz clearly loves the city of Philadelphia and wants to play for the Eagles for as long as he can. But if he's looking for a payday like Kittle and Kelce got, then the leverage the Eagles have with Goedert will likely mean Ertz is playing for a different franchise in the near future.