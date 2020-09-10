Patrick Mahomes Already Has Hall of Fame Resume, Says Ex-Chiefs RB Spencer Ware

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has been in the NFL for three years. He's been a starter for two. In that short amount of time, he's already built a Hall of Fame resume, according to former teammate Spencer Ware.

"I think so. I mean, breaking records and then having MVP and then also going to the big show and then finishing, and it was the way that he did it," Ware told TMZ Sports. "He showed that he can come back. He showed that he can make adjustments during the game, and that's a mature move right there. He played grown-man ball."

Ware was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship team and played with the franchise from 2015-18 before rejoining it last season after signing with the Indianapolis Colts and getting cut before the campaign began. He got a front-row seat for Mahomes leading the Chiefs to 21 fourth-quarter points, erasing a 10-point deficit to capture his first Super Bowl MVP.

Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame predictor requires 50 career starts for consideration, so Mahomes is not eligible. However, it's hard to find a player who's had a better first two seasons as a starter than Mahomes, who captured NFL MVP in 2018 before taking home the Super Bowl title a year later.

Even if he never makes another improvement to his game, the overwhelming odds are Mahomes will wind up in Canton someday.