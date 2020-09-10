Dolphins to Stay in Locker Room for National Anthem After NFL's 'Empty Gestures'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced that they will stay inside for the national anthem portion of pregame festivities prior to their Week 1 road game against the New England Patriots.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams released a video with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and various players announcing their decision via a rhyming, spoken-word statement that called for action in the fight for social justice as opposed to what they called "empty gestures" from the NFL.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing," a song known as the Black national anthem, is scheduled to be played in NFL stadiums nationwide prior to the American national anthem during Week 1 games.

Players in the video included linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive back Byron Jones and offensive lineman Ted Karras, among others.

Per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the team had hinted that it was going to do something on a unified front for the national anthems.

"Our team has something coming," Jones said.

"We want to do the right thing as a team that everyone agrees with," Van Noy added.

The NFL has largely changed course on its national anthem policy since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat or knelt during the song in the 2016 season in protest against systemic racism, social injustice and police brutality.

Goodell made his feelings about Kaepernick's kneeling in public comments in Sept. 2016, per USA Today, saying the following in part:



"Well my personal thoughts are...I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don't live in a perfect society. We live in an imperfect society. On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL. I personally believe very strongly in that.

"I think it's important to have respect for our country, for our flag, for the people who make our country better; for law enforcement, and for our military who are out fighting for our freedoms and our ideals.

"These are all important things for us, and that moment is a very important moment. So, I don't necessarily agree with what he is doing. We encourage our players to be respectful in that time and I like to think of it as a moment where we can unite as a country. And that's what we need more, and that's what I think football does—it unites our country. So I would like to see us focusing on our similarities and trying to bring people together..."

Two years later, the NFL enacted a policy which mandated players either stay inside the locker room for the anthem or stand once on the field, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Dan Graziano.

"We want people to be respectful of the national anthem," commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time.

"We want people to stand—that's all personnel—and make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That's something we think we owe. [But] we were also very sensitive to give players choices."

However, the policy was put on hold before the season began, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Amid ongoing protests against social injustice and systemic racism this year, the NFL has changed course, encouraging protests and offering support of Black Lives Matter.

Numerous changes have been enacted, including the introduction of "Lift Every Voice And Sing" to the pregame ceremonies prior to Week 1 games and stenciling in the messages "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us" in end zones this year.

Goodell also took part in a video speaking for the league in which he condemned racism and apologized for not encouraging peaceful protests in the past.

The NFL season begins Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. Thirteen more NFL games will occur on Sunday, with Monday Night Football featuring a pair of games.