Clippers' Lou Williams Files for Trademark on 'Lemon Pepper Lou' Nickname

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Lou Williams has heard all the jokes about his strip-club sojourn that nearly cost him his place in the NBA bubble.

Now he's ready to profit off the mistake.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard posted an Instagram story Thursday, saying he has trademarked the "Lemon Pepper Lou" nickname.

"Y'all make jokes and t shirts, but it's gonna cost ya lol," Williams wrote on his Instagram.

Williams was forced to quarantine at the NBA bubble for 10 days after being photographed with rapper Jack Harlow at Atlanta's Magic City strip club in July, a violation of the league's strict protocols amid COVID-19.

The jokes flew instantly and intensified after Williams said he went to the club to pick up wings, rather than enjoy some adult entertainment. To be fair to Lou Will, he's such a frequent customer at Magic City that he's got a wing flavor named after him—the Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ.

Hence the nickname "Lemon Pepper Lou."

Perhaps this venture will allow Williams to make back some of the salary he lost by being forced to sit out two seeding games as a result of the incident.