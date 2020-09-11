What Does the Road to WWE WrestleMania 37 Look Like for Sasha Banks and Bayley?

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

The ongoing friendship/rivalry between Bayley and Sasha Banks has been the most compelling and intricate long-term storyline that WWE has delivered in some time.

It harkens back to some of the storytelling from the original NXT, when the show was just an hour long and angles were given time to develop before coming to thrilling conclusions. On the most recent episode of SmackDown, the Golden Role Models finally imploded in dramatic fashion. But where does that leave them for the rest of 2020?

WWE has been dragging out this story for months. Bayley turned heel a year ago and sided with Banks against Becky Lynch. The cracks in their foundations didn't start to appear until The Legit Boss challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the Fatal Five-Way Elimination match at WrestleMania 36.

It became clear that Banks coveted Bayley's title heading into The Show of Shows, but Lacey Evans eliminated her at the event. Later, Banks reentered the match to help her friend retain, but the tension between them remained an undercurrent in the months that followed. Many fans assumed that The Blueprint would inevitably turn on Bayley. Surprisingly, that wasn't the case.

The Role Model viciously attacked her longtime friend after she injured her knee in their women's tag team title match on SmackDown. With Sasha Banks seemingly off television for the time being, what's next for this storyline? Could WWE stretch it out until WrestleMania 37?