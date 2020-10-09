Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Knee Surgery to Repair Meniscus Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks announced forward Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery for a lateral meniscus injury on his right knee.

"Porzingis will begin rehab immediately and there is no timetable set at this time," the announcement explained, while noting he suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Mavericks' first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis played through the first three games of the series in his first playoff experience, which the Clippers won in six games, and averaged 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while battling the injury. The Mavericks initially said Porzingis was dealing with right knee soreness before formally announcing the meniscus tear ahead of Game 6.

In media availability Aug. 29, Porzingis said he was "unsure" if his injury would require surgery, per the Dallas Morning News.

He elaborated on his healing process when he spoke to Mavs.com's Eddie Sasko at the end of last month:

"It's really tough and frustrating. But I'm looking forward to getting healthy. Hopefully it can repair itself with injections and stuff. It depends on how I'm going to feel in the next few weeks and then the medical staff will make a decision (on surgery)."

For Porzingis, his knees have been a problem in the past, and he's taken a conservative approach to the rehab process. When he tore his ACL—in his opposite knee—after a dunk in 2018, it took 21 months for his return to the court, and he missed the entirety of the 2018-19 season. In his first year with the Mavericks, he found his footing after the All-Star Break, averaging 23.6 points and 9.8 rebounds through the second half of the season and the NBA playoffs.

However Porzingis decides to rehab this injury, it could impact his availability for the start of the next NBA season.