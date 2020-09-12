Predicting Each MLB Team's Most Exciting Move of the 2020-21 Offseason

6 of 6

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Signing Jonathan Villar

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a number of exciting moves prior to the 2020 campaign, including signing left-hander Madison Bumgarner and acquiring Starling Marte from the Pirates. Bumgarner has endured rough results and had an extended stint on the injured list with a balky back. Marte was traded to the Marlins, while left-hander Robbie Ray was shipped to the Blue Jays. Now, Arizona needs to decide what its plan will be.

The club has talent, including second baseman Ketel Marte, and may opt to retool rather than rebuild. If so, it could target Jonathan Villar, a versatile defender who can play the infield and outfield and hit 24 home runs with 40 stolen bases in 2019.

Villar is hitting just .245 this season and could be had on the type of mid-level but potentially impactful deal the D-backs should be focused on as they plot their uncertain course.

Colorado Rockies: Trading Nolan Arenado

We already made the case for why, how and to whom the Rockies could trade Nolan Arenado. To add a bit more from Colorado's perspective: The team is hanging on the edge of the playoff picture but is in fourth place in the NL West.

Colorado is not on the verge of a championship run, and the odds Arenado will opt out and bolt after next season are high.

If the Rox trade him this offseason, they could net multiple blue chip prospects and/or MLB-ready players to build for the future. It's simply the right call, painful as it will be.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquiring Francisco Lindor

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts from the Red Sox in February. The star right fielder was entering his contract year, but Los Angeles signed him to a 12-year, $365 million contract in July. Could it repeat that with Cleveland's Francisco Lindor?

L.A. is viewed as the favorite to land Lindor this offseason, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The Dodgers already have a star shortstop in Corey Seager, but with Justin Turner set to hit free agency, Los Angeles could slide Seager over to third.

It might mean parting with a top young player such as second baseman Gavin Lux, plus more. But if the Dodgers believe they can sign Lindor for the long haul—and with their deep pockets, no one is better positioned to do exactly that—this may be the type of landscape-altering deal they couldn't pass up.

San Diego Padres: Re-signing Trevor Rosenthal

Trevor Rosenthal has thrown four scoreless innings for the San Diego Padres since they acquired him from the Royals prior to the trade deadline to stabilize a suspect bullpen. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 2.55 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

Unlike some other deadline additions made by the Friars, such as right-hander Mike Clevinger, Rosenthal is an impending free agent.

He should be in high demand this offseason, but the Padres are clearly committed to winning now behind their excellent young core. And Rosenthal is the type of proven, difference-making late-inning arm who will aid in that quest.

San Francisco Giants: Extending Kevin Gausman a qualifying offer

The San Francisco Giants have emerged as surprise postseason contenders, but they're still a team that's trying to stock its farm system with an eye on the future. Don't expect them to make a huge splash in free agency for another year or so.

That said, San Francisco should strongly consider extending a qualifying offer to right-hander Kevin Gausman. The 29-year-old has posted a 3.52 FIP with 62 strikeouts in 46.2 innings and emerged as the ace of the staff.

If Gausman rejects the qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, the team will get a compensatory draft pick. But if he accepts, which is quite possible given the uncertainty of the market, the Giants will get a quality starter who is entering his age-30 season for somewhere in the neighborhood of $17.8 million, which was this season's figure.

