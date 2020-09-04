Way-Too-Early Team-by-Team MLB Free-Agency Predictions Post-2020 Trade Deadline

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: They won't make any significant moves

The Diamondbacks pulled a number of levers this offseason in an effort to contend, and none of them worked especially well.

The D-backs traded away assets such as Robbie Ray and Starling Marte, while big pickups including lefty Madison Bumgarner wilted due to under-performance and injury.

The Snakes can re-set the calculus this winter, but considering their disastrous 2020, it seems unlikely they'll be big buyers this winter.

Colorado Rockies: They'll re-sign Kevin Pillar

The Colorado Rockies are hanging around the edge of the NL playoff race, and they opted to buy at the deadline rather than sell and upgrade a farm system we ranked No. 29 in the game.

Colorado could sell this winter. Expect superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's name to churn through the rumor mill.

But if the Rox slip into the postseason in 2020, they could aim for contention again in 2021 and re-up ancillary pieces such as outfielder Kevin Pillar, acquired from the Red Sox at the deadline.



Los Angeles Dodgers: They won't make any significant moves

This may sound out of character for a club in clear win-now mode that has made a series of headline-grabbing trades and free-agent acquisitions in recent years.

But the Dodgers and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman are smart, and this year's crop of free agents doesn't feature many A-list names.

Also, L.A. won't enter the winter with many glaring needs. Yes, it could use a third baseman if Turner exits, and might sign a mid-tier name such as Tommy La Stella or Jake Lamb. They'll also need to make decisions on outfielder Joc Pederson and reliever Blake Treinen.

But this could be a quiet offseason for the Dodgers, whether or not they win their first title since 1988.

San Diego Padres: They'll re-sign Trevor Rosenthal

The San Diego Padres made a flurry of moves ahead of the 2020 trade deadline, adding difference-making names including right-hander Mike Clevinger.

One of the Friars' most notable upgrades, however, came in a bullpen that ranked 22nd with a 4.98 ERA entering play Thursday. That would be veteran Trevor Rosenthal, who posted a 3.29 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 13.2 innings for the Kansas City Royals and tossed a scoreless frame with two K's in his debut with the Friars.

With injured closer Kirby Yates set to hit free agency, this feels like a place where the Padres could put their money.

San Francisco Giants: They won't make any significant moves

New president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi seems committed to keeping the Giants on course for contention in a couple of years at the soonest.

In the meantime, they may hang around the playoff picture with contributors such as outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

The Giants may extend a qualifying offer to the likes of righty Kevin Gausman and will no doubt ink several lesser-known players, but it'll be at least another offseason before they open the purse strings for a headline-grabbing free agent.

