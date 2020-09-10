Police Video Surfaces of Cowboys' La'el Collins Talking Injury After Car Crash

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins complained of neck pain following an Aug. 20 car crash, as seen in video released by TMZ Sports on Thursday.

In the video, Collins spoke with police officers about what happened and also gave some insight into how he was feeling:

Per TMZ Sports, Collins said: "Should I go to like a hospital or like a, what do you call it? An emergency room? I mean, my neck—my neck is hurting right here."

The Cowboys placed Collins on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will miss at least the first three games of the 2020 season, but the team listed his ailment as hip-related.

Photos showed that both vehicles involved in the Aug. 20 collision in Little Elm, Texas, sustained significant damage.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident report stated that Collins' vehicle was struck by the other driver involved in the crash when that driver "failed to yield the right of way" after leaving a stop sign.

The 27-year-old Collins has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of LSU in 2015.

He began his NFL career as a guard before transitioning to right tackle and has started 61 of the 62 regular-season games he has appeared in over five seasons. He missed only one of a possible 48 games from 2017 to 2019.

Collins has developed into one of the top right tackles in football, but with him slated to miss at least three games, Cameron Erving is penciled in as the fill-in starter at the position.

Erving hasn't been as effective as Collins in the NFL, but he was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and started eight games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season en route to the team winning the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys will be without Collins for their season-opening game Sunday night when they face the Los Angeles Rams on the road.