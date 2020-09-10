Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Raw Creative and More

1 of 4

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Cageside Seats) reported Paul Heyman has had considerable backstage input in the manner in which Roman Reigns has been booked since returning.

It should be of no real surprise to anyone that Heyman would have influence, creatively at least, over a Superstar he is working so closely with on-screen. Especially someone like The Big Dog, who has such a wealth of potential as a heel.

He is an untapped resource of heat and quality programming. And if his work with Brock Lesnar is any indication, Heyman knows how to book a badass heel.

Thus far, it has shown.

Reigns has been one of the most engaging characters in all of professional wrestling since his return to WWE at SummerSlam. He has injected the company's product with an energy it desperately needed and provided fans something to cling onto at a time while creative has struggled elsewhere and it has not gone unnoticed.

If The Big Dog's renaissance continues, WWE officials and management must consider broadening Heyman's influence on it even further. Doing so may be the company's creative saving grace as it enters a part of the year that is not necessarily synonymous with a great product.