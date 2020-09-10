NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, TV Info and Outlook for Conference Semifinals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, it will take one more game to determine who their next opponent will be.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors pulled out a 125-122 win over the Boston Celtics in double overtime in Game 6 of their second-round series. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Raptors bounced back with two straight wins. Then, after the Celtics won Game 5, the Raptors again responded with a victory.

If Toronto hopes to repeat as NBA champions, then it will need to win Friday's Game 7 matchup against Boston to advance to play Miami, which defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games and is 8-1 so far this postseason.

Meanwhile, both Los Angeles teams hold leads in Western Conference second-round series. The Lakers have a 2-1 advantage over the Houston Rockets, while the Clippers extended their lead over the Denver Nuggets to 3-1 with a Game 4 win on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remainder of the second round, followed by NBA title odds and a preview of Thursday's action.

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game 4: No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Friday, Sept. 11

Game 5: No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 7: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 2 Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 5: No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers at No. 3 Denver Nuggets, TBD, ESPN

Monday, Sept. 14

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 Houston Rockets, TBD, TNT

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers, TBD, ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 4 Houston Rockets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, TBD, TNT

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Clippers +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Los Angeles Lakers +210

Miami Heat +390

Boston Celtics +950

Toronto Raptors +1200

Houston Rockets +2400

Denver Nuggets +12000

Odds obtained via FanDuel

Thursday Preview

In the first round, the Lakers lost Game 1 of their series against the Portland Trail Blazers. That's the same way their second-round series against the Houston Rockets started, as they again faced an early deficit.

After losing to Portland, Los Angeles rallied for four straight wins to advance. And now, it's looking to do the same thing against Houston. And after Tuesday's Game 3 win, it's halfway to doing so.

If the Lakers can win again in Thursday's Game 4, they'll move a win away from the Western Conference Finals, which they haven't reached since winning their last NBA title in 2010. But this year, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, Los Angeles has the opportunity to have its best finish in the past decade.

James and Davis not only power the Lakers' offense, but they also lead a strong defense. In Game 3, Los Angeles outrebounded Houston 52-33 and held it to 38 second-half points. That allowed the Lakers to pull out a 112-102 win and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"That's what we hang our hats on," James said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "Since training camp, coach [Frank] Vogel and the coaching staff came in and said we want to be one of the best defensive teams if not the best in the league. And that's where it starts for us."

Los Angeles won't be able to let up, though, even though it now has the lead. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are capable of getting Houston back into the series, and it could even it at 2-2 with a win in Thursday's Game 4.

The Rockets have already been tested this postseason as they went a full seven games in the opening round against the Oklahoma City Thunder before notching a series victory. And they know they'll need to play better than they did late against the Lakers in Game 3.

"That fourth quarter, turned the ball over, not getting great shots [and the Lakers] coming down getting transition points, that was the game right there," Harden said, per Field Level Media. "Our pace [was poor]. We weren't in attack mode. They did a good job of trapping and we didn't make them pay for it."

If Houston can bounce back in Game 4, then anything could happen the rest of the series. However, if it loses, it will face a 3-1 deficit that could be tough to overcome, especially against a Los Angeles team that's the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.