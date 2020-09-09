Saints' Drew Brees Says He's on 'Borrowed Time' Entering 20th NFL Season

David Grunfeld/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is keenly aware that his latest chance to win a Super Bowl could also be his last.

Heading into his 20th NFL season, the 41-year-old said he feels even more free to play his game in 2020 as he searches for one more championship before retirement.

"Hey, at this time, man, I'm on borrowed time," Brees said, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. "I've got nothing to lose. So I'm turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may."

Even if this is his final year on the field, Brees can feel comfortable knowing his post-football career is already planned out. The quarterback is reportedly being "groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football" after agreeing to a deal with NBC that begins once his playing days are over, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

That seems far off with a new season beginning this week. And after Brees led New Orleans to 11-plus wins in each of the last three years, there's little reason to believe another dominant season isn't on the way.

With Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook and Emmanuel Sanders at his disposal, there is no shortage of explosiveness in Brees' huddle.

"I've always used the term 'prolong your prime,'" Brees said. "At the end of the day, that's what we're trying to do. Father Time's gonna get us at some point, but we're trying to beat him out right now."

Brees passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions—the fewest of his career—in 11 games last year. Aside from a thumb injury early in the season, he's prolonged his prime as well as he possibly can.

Three consecutive stunning playoff losses will do that to a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

First there was the Minneapolis Miracle, then the "No Call" debacle against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and finally an overtime loss in a rematch with Minnesota last year.

Brees is ready to move on from all three and continue holding off Father Time a bit longer.

"I know that everything happens for a reason, and in most cases, failure is your best teacher. "That's the approach I've always taken, and that's the approach this team has taken. And I feel like we've found a way to garner strength from each one of these moments over these last few years. And it's only made us better."