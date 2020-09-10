Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Norman Powell Hit 'F--king Unbelievable' Shots in Game 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When the Toronto Raptors needed to save their season, Norman Powell became the unlikely hero.

Powell scored 10 of his 23 points in the second overtime period of the Raptors' 125-122 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to force a Game 7, leading to some brilliantly expletive-laden praise from Kyle Lowry.

"Can I say what I really want to say? F--k, that was great. Thank you, Norm. That was f--king unbelievable. S--t. That was cool. We needed that," Lowry told reporters after the game. (Warning: Tweet contains profanity.)

Fred VanVleet gave a more PG version of Lowry's comments, saying Powell "saved [their] season."

Powell actually had the ball in his hands to win the game in the first overtime but took a questionable step-back three despite being defended by Kemba Walker.

Suffice it to say he more than made up for it, setting the stage for the Raptors to potentially pull off a comeback.