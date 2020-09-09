LSU Bans Tailgating, Sets Stadium Capacity at 26,000 Fans Amid COVID-19

Patrick Dennis/Associated Press

The state of Louisiana will allow LSU to host games with 25 percent capacity during the 2020 season but will not allow tailgating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restriction would set a limit of 25,580 fans at Tiger Stadium.

"This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. "By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana.

"We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers."

The college football season has been in a severe state of uncertainty, with several conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, postponing their football seasons. The SEC will hold a conference-only slate and allow fans at the discretion of the universities, which are working with their respective states on guidelines.

The schools in SEC country are, in a broad sense, under fewer restrictions than those in the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

LSU hosts its season opener Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.