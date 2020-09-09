NBA Rumors: Goran Dragic Expected to Sign New Heat Contract in Free Agency

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic will be a free agent after the 2019-20 season, but the veteran reportedly is a safe bet to stay put this offseason.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "league front office sources expect him to stay in Miami."

Dragic, 34, has been excellent for the Heat this season, averaging 16.2 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three. He's been even better in the postseason, helping lead Miami to the Eastern Conference Finals with 21.1 points per game, trailing only Jimmy Butler (21.8 PPG) in scoring.

The veteran point guard is perhaps the best example of Miami's balanced roster. With Butler as the only player generally considered a star on the team (Bam Adebayo is arguably on his way to that designation too), Miami has featured six players averaging double-digit points during the playoffs.

If you slow down Butler, any and all of Dragic, Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson can hurt you. Add in depth from Kendrick Nunn and veterans like Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk, and Miami's balance has easily dispatched of the Indiana Pacers (4-0 series win) and the Milwaukee Bucks (4-1).

Dragic will have suitors in free agency, no doubt, but returning to Miami would make a lot of sense. The Heat have proven to be true contenders, Dragic has now spent parts of his last six seasons with the organization and he clearly fits well with the current personnel and Erik Spoelstra's scheme.

Contenders in need of a veteran point guard would be wise to make a run at him this offseason, but it's hard to imagine Dragic going anywhere.